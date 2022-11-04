Intesa sees 2022 profit at high end of range after strong Q3

MILAN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI said profit in the full year would be at the upper end of the range it had previously provided after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for the third quarter and sharply cutting exposure to Russia in the period.

Net income at Italy's biggest bank totalled 930 million euros ($911 million) in July-September, beating an 829-million-euros Reuters' analyst forecast, helped by a bigger-than-expected boost to earnings from higher interest rates.

($1 = 1.0205 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Alvise Armellini)

