Intesa Sanpaolo's Board Raises Consideration For UBI Banca

(RTTNews) - Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY.PK, IITSF.PK) said its Board has resolved to increase the consideration of the offer for maximum 1,144,285,146 ordinary shares of UBI Banca. The new consideration corresponds to a value equal to 4.824 euro for each UBI Banca share.

For each UBI Banca share tendered in the offer, Intesa Sanpaolo will pay a consideration, consisting of a consideration in shares as indicated in the offer document published on 26 June 2020, equal to no. 1.7000 Intesa Sanpaolo newly issued ordinary shares resulting from the capital increase to serve the offer, and a cash consideration of 0.57 euro.

