Intesa Sanpaolo will not increase value of bid for UBI Banca - CEO to paper

Intesa Sanpaolo will not raise the value of it bid for smaller rival UBI Banca, the chief executive of Italy's top retail bank said on Saturday.

Intesa last month unveiled a surprise all-paper takeover bid for UBI, offering 1.7 new Intesa shares for each UBI share tendered, to create the euro zone's seventh-largest banking group, with a focus on asset management and insurance.

When it was announced, just before midnight on Feb. 17, Intesa's offer valued UBI shares at 4.254 euros each, a figure which the recent sell-off has lowered to 3.36 euros.

"I want to be clear on this: there will be no rise in the price. And I would be sorry if someone bought shares hoping in a hike," Carlo Messina told Italian daily Corriere della Sera in an interview.

Messina reiterated that the bank would press on with its bid even if the take-up threshold were 50.1%, saying "this share is sufficient to carry out much of the synergies envisaged".

