Intesa Sanpaolo to discuss 1.2 bln euro dividend at board meeting Friday - report

MILAN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI Chief Executive Carlo Messina could propose paying a dividend of up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.5 billion) or 15% of 2019 and 2020 cumulated profits, matching the cap set by European Central Bank, Il Messaggero said on Friday.

The bank will hold an extraordinary board meeting on Friday to assess recent ECB recommendations on payout policies but no decision is expected yet, the report said. It added a final decision would be taken during next year.

The ECB decided on Tuesday to let banks pay out up to 15% of their cumulated 2019-2020 profits to shareholders if they have enough capital, easing a blanket ban on dividends and buybacks set during the first wave of the coronavirus crisis.

($1 = 0.8166 euros)

