Intesa Sanpaolo Spa - ADR (ISNPY) Price Target Increased by 20.62% to 18.44

August 02, 2023 — 12:26 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Intesa Sanpaolo Spa - ADR (OTC:ISNPY) has been revised to 18.44 / share. This is an increase of 20.62% from the prior estimate of 15.29 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.43 to a high of 19.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.73% from the latest reported closing price of 17.28 / share.

Intesa Sanpaolo Spa - ADR Declares $0.58 Dividend

On May 18, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.58 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 received the payment on June 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

At the current share price of $17.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.73%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intesa Sanpaolo Spa - ADR. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 62.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISNPY is 0.05%, a decrease of 66.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 27,219K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ISNPY / Intesa Sanpaolo Spa - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Fisher Asset Management holds 27,014K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,525K shares, representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISNPY by 9.96% over the last quarter.

UTMAX - Target Managed Allocation Fund holds 66K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing a decrease of 36.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISNPY by 37.87% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 53K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISNPY by 9.09% over the last quarter.

Thomas White International holds 33K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing a decrease of 537.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISNPY by 82.55% over the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 30K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing a decrease of 51.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISNPY by 12.20% over the last quarter.

