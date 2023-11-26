Intesa Sanpaolo Spa - ADR (ISNPY) Price Target Increased by 10.17% to 18.47

The average one-year price target for Intesa Sanpaolo Spa - ADR (OTC:ISNPY) has been revised to 18.47 / share. This is an increase of 10.17% from the prior estimate of 16.77 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.30 to a high of 19.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.90% from the latest reported closing price of 17.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intesa Sanpaolo Spa - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISNPY is 0.05%, an increase of 11.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.76% to 31,344K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 30,879K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,679K shares, representing an increase of 7.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISNPY by 9.04% over the last quarter.

Todd Asset Management holds 184K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISNPY by 28.14% over the last quarter.

UTMAX - Target Managed Allocation Fund holds 66K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 50K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISNPY by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 33K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.