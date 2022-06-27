Intesa Sanpaolo shares rise after ECB's green light to buyback plan

By 0845 GMT, shares in Intesa were up 3.2%, among the top gainers in Italy's blue-chip basket .FTMIB.

Kepler Cheuvreux said the ECB's green light on the buyback's full amount was positive because it meant the ECB considered a 100 basis point hit on the bank's capital ratios "manageable".

Intesa said on Friday it would immediately carry out half of the proposed share buyback and take a decision on the remaining 1.7 billion euros by the time it publishes full-year results in February 2023.

The bank has until May 2023 to complete the share purchase.

($1 = 0.9461 euros)

