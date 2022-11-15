Intesa Sanpaolo sells Nexi stake for 584 million euros

November 15, 2022 — 02:52 am EST

Written by Alvise Armellini for Reuters ->

ROME, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest lender Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI said on Tuesday it had sold its entire 5.1% stake in Nexi NEXII.MI for 584 million euros ($606 million).

Intesa paid 653 million euros in 2020 for a 9.9% stake in the payments group, which has since shrunk with Nexi issuing new shares following mergers with Nordic rival Nets and domestic peer SIA.

Intesa sold the stake at 8.70 euros per share, compared with Nexi's closing price on Monday of 8.76 euros.

($1 = 0.9636 euros)

