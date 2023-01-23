Intesa Sanpaolo Sees 2022-2025 Fully Loaded Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio Well Above Target

(RTTNews) - Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY.PK, IITSF.PK) stated that its fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is expected to come in at levels of around 13% as at 31 December 2022 and, subsequently, at levels well above the target of over 12% over the 2022-2025 Business Plan time horizon in accordance with Basel 3/Basel 4 regulations. The company noted that this is without taking into account a benefit of around 120 basis points deriving from the absorption of the deferred tax assets, of which around 35 basis points over the 2022-2025 Business Plan horizon.

Intesa Sanpaolo noted that the actions to reduce the Group's RWAs carried out in the fourth quarter of 2022 are to be related to the regulatory changes applicable as of 1 January 2023.

