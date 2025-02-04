News & Insights

Markets

Intesa Sanpaolo Q4 Profit Down, Lifts FY25 Profit View; Plans EUR 2 Bln Buyback

February 04, 2025 — 07:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY.PK, IITSF.PK) reported Tuesday weak profit in its fourth quarter on lower net interest income, despite growth in net fee and commission income. Further, the firm lifted net income forecast for fiscal 2025.

For 2025, the company projects increasing revenues, with net interest income resilience, and growth in net fee and commission income.

The company further said the implementation of the 2022-2025 Business Plan is proceeding at full speed, with the outlook for 2025 net income raised to well above 9 billion euros. The company previously expected net income of over 8.5 billion for 2025.

Further, Intesa Sanpaolo plans buyback of 2 billion euros to be launched in June 2025.

The total dividend per share proposed for 2024 is 34.1 euro cents.

Additional distribution for 2025 will be quantified when full-year results are approved, the firm noted.

For the fourth quarter, consolidated net income amounted to 1.50 billion euros, lower than last year's 1.60 billion euros.

Operating income, however, grew 4.2 percent to 6.67 billion euros from 6.40 billion euros in the prior year.

Net interest income of 3.80 billion euros was down 5.2 percent from 4.01 billion euros a year ago.

Net fee and commission income amounted to 2.42 billion euros, up 14.2 percent from 2.12 billion euros a year ago.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.