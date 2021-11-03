Intesa Sanpaolo Q3 Gross Income Rises - Quick Facts

Markets

(RTTNews) - Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY.PK, IITSF.PK) reported third quarter net income of 983 million euros compared to 3.81 billion euros, prior year. Operating income increased to 5.09 billion euros from 4.67 billion euros. Gross income was 1.89 billion euros, up from 1.12 billion euros, previous year.

Net interest income was 2.00 billion euros, down from 2.10 billion euros, last year. Net fee and commission income was 2.32 billion euros, compared to 2.14 billion euros.

The company said the results for the first nine months of 2021 have confirmed its ability to respond effectively to the complexities brought about by the pandemic and have already made it possible to achieve the minimum net income of 4 billion euros envisaged for 2021.

