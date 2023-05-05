Intesa Sanpaolo Q1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISNPY.PK, IITSF.PK) reported that its first quarter net income increased to 1.96 billion euros from 1.04 billion euros, previous year.

Net interest income increased to 3.25 billion euros from 1.96 billion euros, last year. Net fee and commission income was 2.14 billion euros compared to 2.29 billion euros.

The company recorded liquid assets of 272 billion euros and high available unencumbered liquid assets of 166 billion euros at end of March 2023.

