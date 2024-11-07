Intesa Sanpaolo price target raised to EUR 4.80 from EUR 4.70 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY) to EUR 4.80 from EUR 4.70 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ISNPY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.