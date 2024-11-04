Intesa Sanpaolo price target raised to EUR 4.60 from EUR 4.35 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY) to EUR 4.60 from EUR 4.35 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
- Intesa Sanpaolo’s Strong Profitability and ESG Commitment
- Is ISNPY a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Intesa Sanpaolo price target lowered to EUR 4.70 at Morgan Stanley
- Intesa Sanpaolo price target raised to EUR 4.70 from EUR 4.40 at JPMorgan
