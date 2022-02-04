Intesa Sanpaolo Posts Profit In Q4; Sees Profit Growth Ahead; Plans Dividend, €3.4 Bln Buyback

(RTTNews) - Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY.PK, IITSF.PK) reported Friday that its fourth-quarter consolidated net income amounted to 179 million euros, compared to prior year's net loss of 3.10 billion euros.

The prior year's adjusted net profit would be 393 million euros.

Operating income amounted to 5.02 billion euros, down 2.5 percent from 5.15 billion euros last year.

Net interest income declined 5.7 percent from last year to 1.95 billion euros, while net fee and commission income went up 3.7 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, Intesa Sanpaolo expects net income exceeding 5 billion euros, compared to last year's 4.19 billion euros.

The company expects to record revenue growth and continuous cost management, driving increases in operating margin and, also due to a strong reduction in the cost of risk, in gross income.

Separately, the company announced 2022-2025 business plan. The company projects value creation of over 520 billion euros for all stakeholders in 2022-2025.

The company sees net income up to 6.5 billion euros in 2025.

Intesa Sanpaolo projects distribution for 2021-2025 of over 22 billion euros, of which over 6.6 billion euros in 2022, through cash dividends with a payout ratio of 70 percent in 2022-2025 and buyback of 3.4 billion euros in 2022.

Any additional distribution will be evaluated on a yearly basis starting from 2023.

