Intesa Sanpaolo Picks Luca Bocca To Succeed CFO Stefano Del Punta

March 28, 2024 — 10:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Italy-based bank, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISNPY.PK), Thursday announced the appointment of Luca Bocca as the chief financial officer, replacing Stefano Del Punta, effective April 2.

The bank said that the changes are a part of Intesa's plan to restructure the organization by forming an oversight unit consolidating all wealth management activities, focusing on ESG issues, and forming a new unit exclusively for the future plans.

Bocca's previous role of deputy CFO will be now taken by Alessandro Lolli.

The bank added that Del Punta will continue to support CEO Carlo Messina as a senior advisor.

Currently, Intesa's stock is sliding 0.07 percent, to $21.76 on the Other OTC.

