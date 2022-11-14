Intesa Sanpaolo moves to exit Nexi's capital

MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI said on Monday it had given mandate to sell shares in Nexi NEXII.MI equivalent to up to 5.1% of the payments group's capital, liquidating its residual stake.

Intesa had first invested in Nexi by taking an around 10% holding.

The sale will have no impact on the strategic partnership between Nexi and Italy's biggest bank, Intesa said in a statement.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing Federico Maccioni)

