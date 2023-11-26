Intesa Sanpaolo (IITSF) Price Target Increased by 8.84% to 3.90

The average one-year price target for Intesa Sanpaolo (OTC:IITSF) has been revised to 3.90 / share. This is an increase of 8.84% from the prior estimate of 3.59 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.87 to a high of 4.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.41% from the latest reported closing price of 2.80 / share.

Intesa Sanpaolo Declares $0.14 Dividend

On November 3, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.29 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 21, 2023 received the payment on November 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $2.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.29%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intesa Sanpaolo. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IITSF is 0.37%, a decrease of 1.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.30% to 1,606,007K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 224,325K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236,229K shares, representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IITSF by 5.04% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 206,418K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares, representing an increase of 99.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IITSF by 4,531.38% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 122,401K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares, representing an increase of 99.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IITSF by 3,833.87% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 86,862K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,219K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IITSF by 7.35% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 75,354K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,720K shares, representing an increase of 18.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IITSF by 3.85% over the last quarter.

