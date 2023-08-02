Intesa Sanpaolo (IITSF) Price Target Increased by 5.41% to 3.66

The average one-year price target for Intesa Sanpaolo (OTC:IITSF) has been revised to 3.66 / share. This is an increase of 5.41% from the prior estimate of 3.47 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.79 to a high of 4.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.72% from the latest reported closing price of 2.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intesa Sanpaolo. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 24.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IITSF is 0.38%, a decrease of 15.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.86% to 1,681,637K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 236,229K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270,736K shares, representing a decrease of 14.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IITSF by 9.13% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 214,094K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares, representing an increase of 99.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IITSF by 4,673.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 124,431K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares, representing an increase of 99.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IITSF by 4,168.22% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 86,219K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88,745K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IITSF by 5.09% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 61,720K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,532K shares, representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IITSF by 12.82% over the last quarter.

