Intesa Sanpaolo hires four additional advisers for UBI Banca bid

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI has picked JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Equita Sim as advisers for its bid on rival UBI Banca UBI.MI, Italy's biggest retail bank said on Friday.

The four investment banks join Mediobanca, which was already advising Intesa Sanpaolo on the deal.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by James Mackenzie)

