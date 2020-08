(RTTNews) - Intesa Sanpaolo Group (ISNPY.PK, IITSF.PK) Tuesday reported first-half 2020 of 2.566 billion euros, up from 2.266 billion euros last year.

Operating income was flat at 9.075 billion euros. Operating margin for the first half improved 2.8%. Operating costs were down 2.8%.

