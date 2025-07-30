Markets

Intesa Sanpaolo H1 Net Income Rises

July 30, 2025 — 08:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Intesa Sanpaolo Group reported first half net income of 5.22 billion euros compared with 4.77 billion euros, prior year. Net interest income was 7.43 billion euros, down 6.8% from 7.98 billion euros, last year. Net fee and commission income was 4.88 billion euros, up 4.7% from 4.66 billion euros.

The company said its net income outlook for 2025 is upgraded to well above 9 billion euros including managerial actions in the fourth quarter of 2025 to further strengthen the future sustainability of the Group's results.

