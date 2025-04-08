INTESA SANPAOLO EQUITY RESEARCH Upgrades Reply S.p.A. (BIT:REY)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, INTESA SANPAOLO EQUITY RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Reply S.p.A. (BIT:REY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.47% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Reply S.p.A. is €174.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of €126.25 to a high of €204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.47% from its latest reported closing price of €143.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Reply S.p.A. is 2,529MM, an increase of 8.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.65.

Reply S.p.A. Maintains 0.80% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.80%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.05% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reply S.p.A.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REY is 0.22%, an increase of 13.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.70% to 3,741K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,552K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,613K shares , representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REY by 5.43% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 315K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REY by 7.72% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 195K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REY by 15.91% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 174K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REY by 6.69% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 168K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares , representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REY by 14.43% over the last quarter.

