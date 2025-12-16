INTESA SANPAOLO EQUITY RESEARCH Maintains Sanofi - Depositary Receipt (SNY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, INTESA SANPAOLO EQUITY RESEARCH maintained coverage of Sanofi - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:SNY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.13% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sanofi - Depositary Receipt is $62.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.48 to a high of $75.77. The average price target represents an increase of 30.13% from its latest reported closing price of $47.82 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sanofi - Depositary Receipt is 49,644MM, an increase of 8.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 916 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sanofi - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 4.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNY is 0.29%, an increase of 5.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.68% to 336,553K shares. The put/call ratio of SNY is 1.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 68,932K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,718K shares , representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNY by 9.82% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 55,133K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,025K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNY by 16.83% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 12,579K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,135K shares , representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNY by 14.70% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,872K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,999K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNY by 10.58% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 7,742K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.