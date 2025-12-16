INTESA SANPAOLO EQUITY RESEARCH Maintains Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (BCUCF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, INTESA SANPAOLO EQUITY RESEARCH maintained coverage of Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCPK:BCUCF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.80% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. is $132.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $96.99 to a high of $151.85. The average price target represents an increase of 32.80% from its latest reported closing price of $100.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. is 1,124MM, a decrease of 16.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCUCF is 0.40%, an increase of 6.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.19% to 10,411K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,399K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PWJAX - PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fund holds 1,360K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCUCF by 5.51% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Fund Class C holds 768K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNIAX - Fidelity Advisor New Insights Fund holds 684K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 532K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.