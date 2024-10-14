Intesa Sanpaolo Dismisses Employee For Accessing Data Concerning Clients - Quick Facts

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY.PK, IITSF.PK) said a disloyal employee of Bank unjustifiably accessed data and information concerning some clients. The internal control system identified the individual, and the company dismissed the employee, and filed a complaint. Intesa Sanpaolo confirmed that there was no cybersecurity issue.

"We are deeply sorry for what has occurred and we apologize. This must never happen again," the company said.

Intesa Sanpaolo, with over 422 billion euros in loans and 1.35 trillion euros in customer financial assets at the end of June 2024, is the largest banking group in Italy.

