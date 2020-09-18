Markets

Intesa received 2 bids for leasing unit, 1 bln euro NPL portfolio - sources

Intesa Sanpaolo has received two non-binding offers for its leasing unit, which it is considering selling together with a portfolio of non-performing loans (NPLs) with a gross book value of 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), three sources familiar with the matter said.

Digital lender and bad loan specialist Illimity ILTY.MI and a consortium formed by Prelios and Bain Capital submitted non-binding offers for Intesa Sanpaolo Provis and the leasing portfolio, the sources said.

Intesa Sanpaolo, Prelios and Bain Capital declined to comment. Illimity was not immediately available for a comment.

Intesa is preparing to integrate smaller rival UBI Banca UBI.MI which it secured in August after an arduous takeover battle to create the euro zone's eighth-largest banking group.

Intesa has been steadily reducing its problem loans with a view to cutting them to 6% total lending next year. Its gross impaired loan ratio stood at 7% at the end of June.

Mediobanca is advising Intesa on the deal, news of which was first reported by MF daily. ($1 = 0.8443 euros)

