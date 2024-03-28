Intesa promotes deputy Bocca to CFO in top tier reshuffle

Adds detail, context in paragraphs 4-8

MILAN, March 28 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI on Thursday named Luca Bocca as its new finance chief as part of a broader management reshuffle that CEO Carlo Messina said will prepare Italy's biggest bank to face future challenges.

Bocca, the bank's deputy chief financial officer, will replace Stefano Del Punta, who as Intesa's CFO since 2013 had earned investors' respect and was a close aide of Messina.

Del Punta will continue to support CEO Carlo Messina as a senior advisor, the bank said in a statement.

Elisabetta Stegher was appointed as manager in charge of preparing the company's financial reports, succeeding Fabrizio Dabbene, Intesa added, while it also named five other women in senior roles.

The management changes, described as a generational transition, come halfway through the bank's current business plan, so as to give newly-promoted executives time to grow into their roles before the bank sets a new multi-year strategy.

"These new, younger leaders will add experience in strategic positions during the last two years of the current 2022-2025 business plan, preparing them to face future challenges," Intesa said.

The average age of new appointees, who have long held leadership roles within the group, is 49, the bank said.

Messina's current mandate comes up for renewal after 2024 and he has repeatedly said he is happy to keep running the bank if his shareholders will let him.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Valentina Za Editing by Alvise Armellini and Frances Kerry)

