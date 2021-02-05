Intesa posts 3 bln euro Q4 loss on clean-up, UBI deal costs

Valentina Za Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo posted a 3.3 billion euro ($4 billion) profit for 2020 after a similar-size loss in the fourth quarter when it used an accounting boost from its takeover of rival UBI to fund restructuring and clean-up costs.

Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI last year snatched the healthiest among Italy's second-tier banks following a strenuous takeover battle, reaping a multi-billion paper profit thanks to discounted market valuations for banks.

