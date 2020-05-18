Banking

Intesa pays price to restart Italy's bank debt market

Contributors
comparison Reuters
the yield on a similar Intesa Sanpaolo bond maturing in December Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Intesa Sanpaolo paid a hefty price to restart the bond market for Italy's lenders on Monday, as more businesses - including shops and cafes - reopened following a 10-week lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

By comparison, the yield on a similar Intesa Sanpaolo bond maturing in December 2024 IT208936859= has risen to 2% from 0.3% on Feb. 20, when the coronavirus contagion first emerged in Italy.

Italian banks, like other issuers, had enjoyed strong market momentum at the start of the year, reaping the benefits of years-long clean-up efforts to tackle the legacy of past recessions.

Even second-tier lenders had met strong demand for risky debt issues, securing competitive rates.

But banks have since seen their share prices plunge and funding costs soar after the virus killed almost 32,000 people in Italy, sparking a recession that could shrink the economy by as much as 13% this year, according to a Bank of Italy study.

Fitch Ratings last week cut Intesa's senior unsecured long-term rating by one notch to 'BBB-' following a similar move on Italy's sovereign rating prompted by the coronavirus emergency.

Intesa's bond drew more than 2.15 billion euros in orders, two people familiar with the sale said.

"Intesa is again the trailblazer for Italian banks' bond issues," a Milan-based banker said. "It's costing them a lot in terms of price and yield and the books are not stellar."

A much riskier perpetual Additional Tier 1 bond Intesa sold in two parts on Feb. 20 for a total of 1.5 billion euros drew overall orders worth more than 8 billion euros.

Banca IMI, BofA Securities, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Natixis and UBS are joint bookrunners for the issue.

($1 = 0.9208 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Mark Potter)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    Level Up With Winnie Sun: Achieving Travel Dreams With A Modest Budget

    Big travel dreams usually come with a big travel price tag. But what if you wanted to achieve your grand vacation dreams on a modest budget? It’s not impossible, but you have to be smart.

    May 8, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular