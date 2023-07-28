Intesa lifts profit outlook after above-forecast quarter

By Valentina Za

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI, Italy's biggest bank, on Friday lifted its profit outlook for 2023 and beyond after second quarter earnings strongly surpassed expectations thanks mainly to a boost from higher interest rates.

Intesa posted a 2.27 billion euro net profit for April-June, compared with a Reuters analyst consensus of 1.82 billion euros ($2 billion), with lower than expected loan loss provision also helping to offset rising costs.

It now sees its full year profit "well above" a previous forecast of 7 billion euros, with further growth projected in 2024 and 2025.

Under the strategy unveiled in February last year Intesa had originally aimed for a 6.5 billion euro 2025 net profit.

It said the 2025 figure would benefit to the tune of 0.5 billion euros from the digital operations it recently launched in both commercial and private banking to cut costs.

Intesa is investing heavily in technology aiming to shift its IT infrastructure on to the cloud and offer low-cost banking and wealth management services to its least profitable clients.

The European Central Bank's rate hike cycle has yielded record profits at Italian banks in recent quarters, while deposit costs remain low and the damage to borrowers from the higher cost of credit is yet to materialise.

Rival heavyweight UniCredit CRDI.MI also beat expectations earlier this week, leading to a profit upgrade.

Intesa said revenues jumped 19% annually to 6.34 billion euros, ahead of an average 6.14 billion in analyst forecasts, with income deriving from the gap between lending rates and interest paid on deposits, up 71% year-on-year.

Intesa expects to reap more than 13.5 billion euros in 2023 from its net interest margin, and grow it further in 2024 and 2025.

Net fees also proved buoyant in the second quarter, posting an unexpected 3.7% rise from the first three months.

"(Intesa's) '24/'25 profit guide is supported by growing net interest income, recovery in commissions, cost reduction and low cost of risk," Jefferies said.

Core capital was steady at 13.7% of risk-weighted assets.

($1 = 0.9115 euros)

