Intesa issues first Italian bank bond since COVID-19 crisis

Intesa Sanpaolo sought to restart the bond market for the country's lenders following a hiatus caused by the coronavirus, as Italian shops and cafes reopened on Monday after a 10-week lockdown.

By mid-morning, Intesa's issue had drawn more than 1.25 billion euros ($1.35 billion) in orders, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The person also said the initial guidance on the bond's yield was for a premium of around 270 basis points on the mid-swap rate.

Banca IMI, BofA Securities, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Natixis and UBS are joint bookrunners for the issue.

($1 = 0.9257 euros)

