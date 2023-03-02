Intesa invests 360 mln euros for full control of health insurance business

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 02, 2023 — 05:53 am EST

Written by Valentina Za for Reuters ->

MILAN, March 2 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI on Thursday said it would spend 360 million euros ($382 million) in cash to buy the 26.2% of healthcare insurer Intesa Sanpaolo RBM Salute it did does not own.

Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, the group's insurance arm, bought 50% plus one share of RBM from its owners, the Favaretto family's holding company, for 325 million euros back in 2020.

It injected more capital into the business at the end of 2021 via a new share issue in which the Favaretto family did not take part, seeing their stake reduced to 26.2%.

Intesa has moved to take full control of RBM ahead of two call options set in 2026 and 2029.

KPMG Corporate Finance and Pedersoli acted as financial and legal advisers, respectively.

The deal aims to develop Intesa Sanpaolo RBM Salute's business through growing synergies with the rest of the group, the bank said in a note.

($1 = 0.9413 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Jason Neely)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.