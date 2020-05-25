Intesa expected to approve state-backed loan for FCA -source

MILAN, May 25 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI is expected to give conditional approval at a board meeting on Tuesday to a state-guaranteed $6.3 billion euro three-year loan for Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI (FCA), a source close to the matter said.

Before the loan is granted, FCA's Italian unit will need to complete the approval process for the state guarantee it is seeking under a set of emergency liquidity measures the Rome government has put in place to support the economy in the face of the coronavirus emergency.

FCA declined to comment.

