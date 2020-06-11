Intesa confident it can win antitrust approval for UBI deal-exec to paper

MILAN, June 11 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI is confident it can overcome objections raised so far by Italy's antitrust authority to its proposed takeover bid for rival UBI Banca UBI.MI, a top executive at the Italian lender was quoted as saying on Thursday.

"The bank is doing its utmost to cooperate with the competition regulator and ... is confident it can overcome any difficulties, also in light of the findings of the preliminary antitrust inquiry, so as to gain a green light," Gaetano Micciche, the chairman of Intesa's investment banking arm IMI, told local paper La Guida.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.