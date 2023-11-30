News & Insights

Intesa CEO says bank profits at peak

November 30, 2023 — 06:54 am EST

MILAN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Bank profits are close to peaking, and net fees will again play a prominent role from next year, giving an edge to banks such as Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI which has a diversified business model, Chief Executive Carlo Messina said on Thursday.

"There is no doubt that we are currently in a peak phase for bank profits," Messina said.

Italian banks have posted record profits this year thanks to higher interest rates, which lifted lending costs while deposit returns remained very low.

