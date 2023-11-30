Intesa CEO says bank profits at peak

Adds CEO quotes, background

MILAN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Bank profits are close to peaking, and net fees will again play a prominent role from next year, giving an edge to banks such as Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI which has a diversified business model, Chief Executive Carlo Messina said on Thursday.

"There is no doubt that we are currently in a peak phase for bank profits," Messina said.

Italian banks have posted record profits this year thanks to higher interest rates, which lifted lending costs while deposit returns remained very low.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.