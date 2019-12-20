Intesa buys majority stake in health insurance RBM for 300 mln euros

ROME, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI said on Friday it had agreed to buy a majority stake in family-owned health insurer RBM for 300 million euros.

Italy's biggest bank by number of branches has been working on growing its insurance business to prop up profits at a time when negative interest rates make lending unprofitable.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni)

