Intesa announces share buyback after meeting 2021 profit goal

Contributor
Valentina Za Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo on Friday posted a 2021 net profit of 4.2 billion euros ($4.8 billion) and said it would carry out a 3.4 billion euro share buyback, in addition to 2.9 billion euros cash dividends over 2021 results.

MILAN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI on Friday posted a 2021 net profit of 4.2 billion euros ($4.8 billion) and said it would carry out a 3.4 billion euro share buyback, in addition to 2.9 billion euros cash dividends over 2021 results.

Intesa, which will present the new plan to 2025 later on Friday, said net profit for the year totalled 4.2 billion euros, versus a guidance of more than 4 billion euros.

Intesa wrote down loans for 1.2 billion euros in the fourth quarter after saying it wanted to start the new plan without any legacy problem loans.

($1 = 0.8731 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More