Interview with Roundtrip's CEO

Mark Switaj is the CEO of Roundtrip. In this interview, host Brendan Mathews of Motley Fool Ventures interviews Mark about his company, medical transportation, healthcare trends and his favorite stocks.

Learn Roundtrip's origin story — including Mark's experience riding in ambulance, "design thinking" in a hospital waiting room, and the importance of great co-founders. Plus, the healthcare company's that Mark admires, and is Salesforce the next big thing in electronic medical records?

