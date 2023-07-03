News & Insights

INTERVIEW-Prestige to make north India debut with $195 mln housing project

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

July 03, 2023 — 05:10 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

By Aby Jose Koilparambil

July 3 (Reuters) - Prestige Estates PREG.NS is planning a $195 million housing project in Noida this year, its first in north India, its CEO said, placing a bet on booming demand in a region long dominated by rivals such as DLF.

Prestige has, for years, focussed on its home turf of Bengaluru and a few south Indian cities, developing more than 280 residential, commercial, retail and hospitality projects. It launched its maiden residential project in Mumbai last year.

Prestige is now awaiting final approvals to launch a 2.2-million-square-feet, mid-income housing project in Noida in the quarter-ending September 2023, CEO Venkat K Narayana told Reuters on Friday.

He said the project is worth more than 16 billion rupees ($195.4 million), which equates to an average of around 8,000 rupees per square foot.

The average housing price in the national capital region (NCR), which includes the capital of New Delhi, has jumped 16% to 8,432 rupees per square feet in January-March, the steepest rise across the country, according to a price tracker report prepared jointly by Credai, Colliers and Liases Foras.

Housing demand in India has recovered in recent months, although the boom is driven more by demand for luxury projects rather than affordable options.

But that does not worry Narayana.

"We ensure that our ticket prices are affordable to many. The pricing has to be attractive but that does not mean affordable housing."

Narayana said that by March 2024, Prestige hopes to have four or five projects in NCR, the turf of established brands such as DLF DLF.NS and Godrej GODR.NS.

This will push total company sales to more than 160 billion rupees for the year ending March 2024, Narayana said. This is more than 24% higher than last year.

Prestige shares are up 24% so far this year, compared to an about 21% rise in the Nifty Realty .NIFTYREAL index. ($1 = 81.9055 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.