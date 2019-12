INTERVIEW-Labour's McDonnell promises nationalisation under a minority government

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain's Labour Party would seek to implement its radical manifesto, including nationalisation, if it forms a minority government after Thursday's election, the party's would-be finance minister John McDonnell said on Monday.

"If we are a minority government we'll implement our programme," McDonnell told Reuters.

"I just warn the other political parties, we'll implement a programme that has overwhelming popular support. If they want to press for a second election, we're happy to have that."

Britain votes on Thursday in an election which will decide the fate of Brexit and the world's fifth-largest economy with a stark choice between Prime minister Boris Johnson's pro-market Conservatives and the socialist-led opposition Labour Party.

Johnson is forecast to win a majority at the election, but margins are tight and he could fall short of the 320-326 seats he needs. In that case, Labour could get a shot at forming their own government propped up by smaller parties.

McDonnell said a Labour minority government would set out its manifesto plans - including nationalisation, public sector pay increases and investment in health and education - in a Queen's Speech and budget shortly after taking office.

He dared other parties to vote against them, and force another national election.

"If parties want to vote against those, well we'll go back to the people and I think those parties would be shredded," he said.

(Reporting by William James and Andrew MacAskill; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3374; Reuters Messaging: william.james.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.