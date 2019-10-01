INTERVIEW-Investments, household consumption to drive Hungarian economy -minister

BUDAPEST, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Investments and robust consumption by Hungarian households are expected to drive the economy next year, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said on Tuesday.

Varga told Reuters in an interview that the government would stick to a budget deficit target of 1% of GDP next year, as a strong fiscal position and buffers were needed at a time when a global economic slowdown beckoned.

Varga also said the forint currency's EURHUF=D2 recent weakening was due to an outflow of funds from emerging markets. "The fundamentals of the Hungarian economy would otherwise not justify a weakening of the exchange rate," he added.

(Reporting by John Stonestreet)

