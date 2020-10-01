INTERVIEW-Hungary central bank says renewed risk aversion main risk to CPI outlook now -deputy governor

Krisztina Than
Gergely Szakacs
Published

BUDAPEST, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank will use its one-week deposit rate to tackle inflation risks stemming from a renewed rise in global risk aversion towards emerging markets, which is the biggest risk to the inflation outlook now, deputy central bank Governor Barnabas Virag told Reuters on Thursday.

Virag said changing the one-week deposit tool is an appropriate tool to handle these risks, as it allows the bank to respond quickly and in a predictable manner, guiding expectations.

The bank holds it next one-week deposit tender later on Thursday. A week ago, the bank raised the rate on the deposit facility NBHK by 15 basis points to 0.75%, which helped shore up the forint currency.

