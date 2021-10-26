INTERVIEW-Czech central banker sees debate on beefy rate hike next week

By Jan Lopatka

PRAGUE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A tight labour market, high core inflation, loose fiscal policy and a weaker exchange rate will make Czech central bankers consider a 50 to 75 basis-point interest rate increase when they meet next week after a 75-point rise last month, Deputy Governor Tomas Nidetzky said.

Nidetzky said that while global supply-side price shocks would eventually wane, domestic pressures warranted a sharper approach by the central European country's policymakers and interest rates were likely to reach what the central bank sees as neutral level of 2.5-3.0% by February when the bank's board first meets in the new year.

That would imply a 100-150 basis-point tightening in the main two-week repo rate from the current 1.50%.

The central bank meets to consider rates on Thursday next week.

"Certainly, it won't be a standard (25 bps) hike," Nidetzky said of the Nov. 4 meeting, adding he expected debate over whether to increase it by 50 or 75 points.

"Unless something fundamentally changes, we will be aiming toward neutral interest rates of 2.5-3.0%. I cannot say now if that will be at the end of this year or at the beginning of the next," he said in an interview on Monday.

The bank's board will discuss a new inflation forecast and Nidetzky said it may suggest an even sharper increase, and the board may thus be somewhat conservative even with a bold move.

"I believe that with the aim to anchor inflation expectations, the recommendation (by the monetary department) may be more than 75 basis points," he said.

The country has the lowest unemployment in the EU at 2.9% in August, according to Eurostat data.

Headline inflation jumped to 4.9% year-on-year in September, far above the central bank's forecast of 3.2% and above its target range of 2% +/-1 percentage point. Core inflation was even higher at 5.8%.

The Czech bank was among the first to start a tightening cycle in June, a path also taken in Hungary, Poland, Romania, Iceland, Norway, New Zealand and South Korea.

Nidetzky said that the bank's new forecast would paint a picture of higher inflation and lower growth ahead, partially affected by shutdowns in the car sector due to chip shortages, compared with the current outlook for 3.5% growth this year and 4.1% next.

He said he did not expect a new wave of coronavirus infections to have any big economic impact.

Inflation will rise to around 6% at the end of the year and in January, he said, then start dropping off.

"I believe we will be ... lowering the growth outlook for this year in the new forecast. Also in the future, activity will be lower - unlike inflation.

"If we manage to get (inflation) into the target band in the second half of next year, it will be a big success."

NO HELP FROM CROWN

The crown has failed to gain from the build-up in the interest rate differential over the European Central Bank, touching three-month lows of 25.748 to the euro on Tuesday.

Nidetzky said it still received some protection from the higher rates as shown by its outperformance versus regional peers, but an expected tightening turn by the U.S. Federal Reserve would keep emerging markets under pressure.

"I do not expect the crown to do any work for us, and that will ... in my opinion also be reflected in the new forecast and will of course have some impact on the interest rate trajectory," he said.

Nidetzky said fiscal policy remained expansive, adding to inflationary pressures, and he did not expect a new government being formed to implement any significant changes before 2023.

($1 = 22.0520 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka Editing by Robert Birsel)

