INTERVIEW-Brazil looks to grab specialty coffee market share as output grows

SAO PAULO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Demand for high-quality coffee is improving strongly after the decline seen in the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, which could allow Brazilian farmers to expand their sales in this high-end market, according to a specialty coffee expert.

Vanusia Nogueira, head of Brazil's Specialty Coffee Association (BSCA), estimated that Brazilian sales of specialty coffee would increase by 5% in 2020 as a result of a production boost in the current season and logistics problems for some of its competitors.

"The crop has been very good and some other producers of high quality coffee are having problems to deliver," Nogueira said, adding that despite a high number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil, harvest work progressed well.

There were reports of delays on shipments from some traditional producers of high quality arabica coffee, such as Colombia, Honduras and Costa Rica, she said.

The BSCA head said that the 2020 Brazilian crop was favored by the weather, with good moisture during development and an extended dry period during harvesting, which allowed for a uniform maturation and high amount of red cherries during the harvest.

The dryer-than-normal Brazilian winter, although causing worries regarding 2021 production, also helped farmers to prepare the beans better for shipment.

Due to that, she expected Brazilian coffee to have better performance in upcoming Cup of Excellence contests promoted by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA).

Brazil is the largest coffee producer and exporter, but arabica coffee from countries such as Colombia, Guatemala and Kenya traditionally fetch much higher prices due to what experts see as unique flavor.

Brazilian farmers have been trying to change that in recent years, as production of specialty coffee grows in the country.

Nogueira says the pick-up in demand is coming mainly from Asia, citing a strong interest from South Korea

