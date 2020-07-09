INTERVIEW-Brazil CenBank studying 'residual' cut in Selic rate, says Campos Neto

BRASILIA, July 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's Central Bank is studying recent data showing inflation is somewhat above expectations to see if there is room for a "residual" cut in interest rates, its president Roberto Campos Neto told Reuters.

In an interview on Wednesday night, he said he expected the bank's growth projections to improve as pandemic emergency income relief payments and credit for small and medium companies continued to spur improved growth.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Isabel Versiani; Editing by Alex Richardson)

