INTERVIEW-AMC may need to raise additional capital through equity -CEO

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc may need to raise additional capital as an option, either entirely or mostly through equity, the CEO of the cinema operator, Adam Aron, told Reuters late on Tuesday.

There was no further contingency planning underway beyond raising additional capital, Aron said.

He also denied an earlier Bloomberg article that said the company was considering a range of options, including a potential bankruptcy protection, calling the report "false".

