Interview: Wiz And Simon Of Mempool.space

For the first day of our 21 Days of Data, we've chosen to kick off with one of the more popular data-focused applications out there: mempool.space.

Mempool.space is an open-source mempool visualizer and blockchain explorer for Bitcoin. It features real-time updates and live transaction tracking. It’s unique in that it was developed to focus on the ephemeral data from the mempool, where as most explorers surface on-chain data.

Flip interviewed the two lead maintainers on the project, Simon and Wiz, to dig a little deeper into what makes this one of the best data-focused apps in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

In the interview, we touched on the origin story, some of the technology used and why speed is so important, and heard about some of the improvements needed. The project's code is open sourced under the MIT license and can be found at https://github.com/mempool/mempool.

