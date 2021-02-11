Interview: What Bitcoin Started With Erik Voorhees

https://youtu.be/pf77aNHOXKc

Listen To This Episode:

This week on the "Bitcoin Magazine Podcast," host Christian Keroles sat down with early Bitcoin adopter and entrepreneur Erik Voorhees. He has had an enormous impact on Bitcoin's history starting some of its earliest companies, participating in the scaling wars and embracing the Ethereum ecosystem.

Voorhees sees the Bitcoin space in a different way than many Bitcoiners. He described everything within the "crypto" ecosystem as part of the same tree and argued that, although there are nefarious use cases and scams, that does not invalidate the entire space outside of Bitcoin.

While still holding the majority of his value in bitcoin, Voorhees believes that Bitcoin was just the first building block of a decentralized finance ecosystem that he is excited to build.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.