Interview: Tyler Winklevoss, The Bitcoin Ultra Bull

https://youtu.be/Q1rmdgUnQwU

Listen To This Interview:

Last week, I had the opportunity to interview Tyler Winklevoss of Gemini and Winklevoss Capital. We discussed how crazy 2020 has been, as well as his passion for Bitcoin, personal life and outlook for 2021.

We started our conversation by digging into an article that he and his brother, Cameron, published in August titled “The Case For $500K Bitcoin.” In this piece, they lay out a bullish case for Bitcoin and how they arrived at that number for its future price. I asked Winklevoss about this article’s target audience and he told me that “We wanted this to be for everyone… we wanted it to be technical but approachable.”

This is an article you can print out and leave with your family members over the holidays. If it doesn’t orange-pill them, it will at least get some good conversation out of them.

Later, we touch on The Great Reset. It turns out that Winklevoss hasn’t wasted any cycles thinking about it and was quick to point out the lunacy of the state fixing the problem it created with more intervention. As a former Olympian, he is still focused on his health and we spoke about what works for him regarding physical and mental wellbeing. Spoiler alert: sugar bad, exercise good.

As we wrapped up the recording, we touched on what’s to come in 2021 and beyond. I’ve watched Winklevoss from the sidelines for years and I respect what he’s built. He’s taken on the difficult challenge of developing Bitcoin-friendly regulations in New York and has ambitious plans to bring Gemini to the rest of the world in 2021. I have no doubt he will succeed — he’s been a competitor his whole life and has a track record of excellence.

Before this podcast, I had only a basic understanding of where Winklevoss’s head is, but now it’s clear to me. He might be a billionaire, but he’s one of us. He’s an ultra bull. He wants the state out of the business of money and he’s a Bitcoin true believer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.